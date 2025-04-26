Lana Del Rey Goes Country with Song About Kissing Morgan Wallen and Having 57.5 Mil Spotify Listeners at Stunning Stagecoach Show

Lana Del Rey is the real artist of the 2020s who will last and be taken seriously 20 years from now.

Last night at the Stagecoach show in Coachella, California, Lana delivered a magnificent performance to showcase her new song, called “Husband of Mine,” the first song, and her upcoming western flavored album. (Stagecoach is the country version of Coachella.)

The hour long show has guest stars, and sets that rival Broadway. Actually, Lana should bring this show to Broadway. It would be an enormous hit.

All the songs are more than Grammy worthy. But don’t miss the finale, with Lana and co. singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” I feel like I’m hearing this song everywhere lately, especially on commercials. But this is an elevating version.

The penultimate song, “57.5 Million,” is about the number of listeners she has on Spotify. It’s very witty, and is definitely meant to be a radio hit. But as Lana says, listen closely to verse about kissing Morgan Wallen. Lana says it’s the last time she’ll ever sing it.

PS Roger Miller, whose name is in the chorus, was a great country star who died much too young– 56 — in 1992. His song, “King of the Road,” remains a classic.

Play this on a big screen!