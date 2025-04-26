Saturday, April 26, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Lana Del Rey Goes Country with Song About Kissing Morgan Wallen and Having 57.5 Mil Spotify Listeners at Stunning Stagecoach Show

By Roger Friedman

Share

Lana Del Rey is the real artist of the 2020s who will last and be taken seriously 20 years from now.

Last night at the Stagecoach show in Coachella, California, Lana delivered a magnificent performance to showcase her new song, called “Husband of Mine,” the first song, and her upcoming western flavored album. (Stagecoach is the country version of Coachella.)

The hour long show has guest stars, and sets that rival Broadway. Actually, Lana should bring this show to Broadway. It would be an enormous hit.

All the songs are more than Grammy worthy. But don’t miss the finale, with Lana and co. singing John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” I feel like I’m hearing this song everywhere lately, especially on commercials. But this is an elevating version.

The penultimate song, “57.5 Million,” is about the number of listeners she has on Spotify. It’s very witty, and is definitely meant to be a radio hit. But as Lana says, listen closely to verse about kissing Morgan Wallen. Lana says it’s the last time she’ll ever sing it.

PS Roger Miller, whose name is in the chorus, was a great country star who died much too young– 56 — in 1992. His song, “King of the Road,” remains a classic.

Play this on a big screen!

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com