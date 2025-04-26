Saturday, April 26, 2025
Francis Ford Coppola Brings Out Hollywood Heavy Hitters to AFI Honors: Spielberg, Lucas, Howard, Spike, Harrison, Dustin

By Roger Friedman
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (L-R) Ron Howard, George Lucas and Spike Lee attend the AFI Life Achievement Award Ceremony honoring Francis Ford Coppola at Dolby Theatre on April 26, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Francis Ford Coppola, the real Godfather of Hollywood, is being honored tonight by the American Film Institute, and it’s about time.

The Oscar winning director of “The Godfather,” “The Godfather Part 2,” “Apocalypse Now,” changed films forever for the much better as leader of the 70s sort of Rat Pack of movies.

On the red carpet tonight: Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Harrison Ford, Spike Lee, Antoine Fuqua, Dustin Hoffman, plus Andy Garcia, Jack Black, Elle Fanning, Joe Mantegna, all great stars.

Top execs present including Sir Howard Stringer, and Sony Classic president Michael Barker.

Strangest celebrity on the red carpet: Suzan Hughes, first wife of later Herbalife creator Mark Hughes. Don’t know what’s up there.

No sign of Al Pacino — who just had a star studded 85th birthday — or Robert De Niro, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Adrien Brody or Adam Driver, Kathleen Turner, or Nicolas Cage (who’s a Coppola). Plenty of Coppola’s, though, including son Roman, producer of Wes Anderson movies, and granddaugher Gia, director of “The Last Showgirl.”

Sofia Coppola? MIA.

keep refreshing for updates…

