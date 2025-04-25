Critics Choice Will Kick Off Movie Awards Season with First Crack, Ahead of Golden Globes

Awards season 2026 is starting to get together, and that’s ironic since there are no movies yet.

But they’re coming.

First up for awards season will be the Critics Choice Awards on January 5, 2026. The awards will be broadcast for the second time on the E! channel. This past year’s show was a huge success despite having to move twice thanks to the wildfires.

Taking the January the spot means the CCA will fall a week before the Golden Globes. They will also precede both the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review dinners.

The CCA covers both movies and TV, and has increased its influence exponentially by having 500 members who actual critics and journalists. Chelsea Handler is a very adept host.

So off we go! Studios had better screen their movies early to make the eligibility date.