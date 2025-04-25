Friday, April 25, 2025
Critics Choice Will Kick Off Movie Awards Season with First Crack, Ahead of Golden Globes

By Roger Friedman

Awards season 2026 is starting to get together, and that’s ironic since there are no movies yet.

But they’re coming.

First up for awards season will be the Critics Choice Awards on January 5, 2026. The awards will be broadcast for the second time on the E! channel. This past year’s show was a huge success despite having to move twice thanks to the wildfires.

Taking the January the spot means the CCA will fall a week before the Golden Globes. They will also precede both the New York Film Critics Circle and National Board of Review dinners.

The CCA covers both movies and TV, and has increased its influence exponentially by having 500 members who actual critics and journalists. Chelsea Handler is a very adept host.

So off we go! Studios had better screen their movies early to make the eligibility date.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

