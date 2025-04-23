Oy Vey Como Va: Carlos Santana Tests Positive for COVID, Should Be Back to Work Soon (PS New Album Out!)

Carlos Santana, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — not the baseball player – is in the hospital.

The legendary guitarist fell ill on stage yesterday in San Antonio, Texas. When he got medical attention, he tested positive for COVID.

Now Santana will get a little rest and hydration before returning to the stage.

The 77 year old needed the promo attention. He has a new album out! It’s called “Sentient,” a collection of past collaborations. Listen to it here. That will make him feel much better.

Oy vey como va, Carlos! You’ve got to change your hydration ways!

PS I have a lot of favorite Santana tracks, but I always love his cover of the Zombies’ “She’s Not There.” (see below)