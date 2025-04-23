Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Oy Vey Como Va: Carlos Santana Tests Positive for COVID, Should Be Back to Work Soon (PS New Album Out!)

By Roger Friedman
Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer — not the baseball player – is in the hospital.

The legendary guitarist fell ill on stage yesterday in San Antonio, Texas. When he got medical attention, he tested positive for COVID.

Now Santana will get a little rest and hydration before returning to the stage.

The 77 year old needed the promo attention. He has a new album out! It’s called “Sentient,” a collection of past collaborations. Listen to it here. That will make him feel much better.

Oy vey como va, Carlos! You’ve got to change your hydration ways!

PS I have a lot of favorite Santana tracks, but I always love his cover of the Zombies’ “She’s Not There.” (see below)

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

