Wednesday, April 23, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Cannes Adds Star Power with Jennifer Lawrence “Die My Love,” Ethan Coen’s “Honey Don’t” with Qualley-Plaza-Evans

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Cannes film festival just added some major star power for next month.

Now in the fest are new films from Ethan Coen and Lynne Ramsey.

The latter is “Die My Love” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, each set to walk the red carpet.

Described as a horror film, “Die My Love” also stars Oscar winner Sissy Spacek and Oscar nominee Nick Nolte.

Ramsay is a long time Cannes favorite. Among her films is “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which introduced the world to the now notorious Ezra Miller.

Ethan Coen’s film is the second he’s written with wife Tricia Cooke. It’s a kind of “Thelma and Louise” called “Honey Don’t.” Stars are Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, and Aubrey Plaza. Coen and Cooke’s last film, “Drive Away Dolls,” also starred Qualley but was a non starter. Nevertheless, all of this gang will make for another buzzy red carpet.

“Die My Love” is looking for a distributor, and is produced by Martin Scorsese. “Honey Don’t” comes from Focus Features right after the Cannes opening.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com