Cannes Adds Star Power with Jennifer Lawrence “Die My Love,” Ethan Coen’s “Honey Don’t” with Qualley-Plaza-Evans

The Cannes film festival just added some major star power for next month.

Now in the fest are new films from Ethan Coen and Lynne Ramsey.

The latter is “Die My Love” starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, each set to walk the red carpet.

Described as a horror film, “Die My Love” also stars Oscar winner Sissy Spacek and Oscar nominee Nick Nolte.

Ramsay is a long time Cannes favorite. Among her films is “We Need to Talk About Kevin,” which introduced the world to the now notorious Ezra Miller.

Ethan Coen’s film is the second he’s written with wife Tricia Cooke. It’s a kind of “Thelma and Louise” called “Honey Don’t.” Stars are Margaret Qualley, Chris Evans, and Aubrey Plaza. Coen and Cooke’s last film, “Drive Away Dolls,” also starred Qualley but was a non starter. Nevertheless, all of this gang will make for another buzzy red carpet.

“Die My Love” is looking for a distributor, and is produced by Martin Scorsese. “Honey Don’t” comes from Focus Features right after the Cannes opening.