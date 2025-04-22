Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Watch Trailer for Alec Baldwin’s Controversial “Rust” On Which Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins Was Killed

By Roger Friedman

“Rust” is coming, like or not, on May 2nd.

The controversial film resulted in the accidental killing of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

The parallels between the film and real life are unfortunate. Here’s the plot summary from the press release:

In 1880s Wyoming, recently orphaned Lucas Hollister (Patrick Scott McDermott) accidentally kills a rancher and is sentenced to hang. In a twist of fate, his estranged grandfather, the notorious outlaw Harland Rust (Academy Award nominee Alec Baldwin), breaks him out of jail and takes him on the run toward Mexico. As they flee across the unforgiving wilderness, the fugitive pair must outrun the determined U.S. Marshal Wood Helm (Josh Hopkins) and a ruthless bounty hunter named “Preacher” (Travis Fimmel).

Hutchins’ death shut down the production and was played out in two trials and several settlements. Rather than just shelve the film, Baldwin and the producers decided to finish it. Hutchins’ husband became an executive producer in the settlement, which is only part of this bizarre story.

