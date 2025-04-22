Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Donate
CelebrityTelevision

Pamela Anderson to Star This Summer in Tennessee Williams Play “Camino Real” in Role Originated by Jessica Tandy

By Roger Friedman

Share

Tennessee Williams certainly had a lot of hit plays like “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Car on a Hot Tin Roof.”

“Camino Real” was not one of them. The last time it was on Broadway was in 1970.

That’s not stopping the Williamstown Theater Festival.

This summer, the much beloved venue is bringing back “Camino” with a surprise star: Pamela Anderson.

Hot off her award winning movie “The Last Showgirl,” Anderson will be featured in the play as Marguerite. The role was played by the late great Jessica Tandy in the 1970 version, which lasted just two months on Broadway.

But maybe that’s the whole point. Like “Showgirl,” this is a challenge for Anderson to show some acting chops and win over more critics.

The real star role in “Camino” goes to Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who blew up playing Lyle Menendez in “Monsters” on TV. Chavez launched out of “General Hospital” with “Monsters” to the point where he was photographed sitting next to Anna Wintour at a fashion show. That’s entertainment!

“Camino Real” starts a three week run in Williamstown on July 17th. It’s sure to sell out the minute tickets are on sale!

PS You never thought you’d see the names of the “Driving Miss Daisy” Oscar winner and the star of “Baywatch” in the same story, did you?

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com