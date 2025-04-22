Pamela Anderson to Star This Summer in Tennessee Williams Play “Camino Real” in Role Originated by Jessica Tandy

Tennessee Williams certainly had a lot of hit plays like “A Streetcar Named Desire” and “Car on a Hot Tin Roof.”

“Camino Real” was not one of them. The last time it was on Broadway was in 1970.

That’s not stopping the Williamstown Theater Festival.

This summer, the much beloved venue is bringing back “Camino” with a surprise star: Pamela Anderson.

Hot off her award winning movie “The Last Showgirl,” Anderson will be featured in the play as Marguerite. The role was played by the late great Jessica Tandy in the 1970 version, which lasted just two months on Broadway.

But maybe that’s the whole point. Like “Showgirl,” this is a challenge for Anderson to show some acting chops and win over more critics.

The real star role in “Camino” goes to Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who blew up playing Lyle Menendez in “Monsters” on TV. Chavez launched out of “General Hospital” with “Monsters” to the point where he was photographed sitting next to Anna Wintour at a fashion show. That’s entertainment!

“Camino Real” starts a three week run in Williamstown on July 17th. It’s sure to sell out the minute tickets are on sale!

PS You never thought you’d see the names of the “Driving Miss Daisy” Oscar winner and the star of “Baywatch” in the same story, did you?