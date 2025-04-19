Macho Man Trump Cutting Funds to YMCAs After Using Village People Song to Promote Campaign, Houston Club Shutting Down (Exclusive)

And we thought Donald Trump liked the YMCA.

The macho man president famously uses the song, “YMCA,” to promote his rallies. He even got Village People chief Victor Willis on board — to the chagrin of many — by putting money in his pocket.

Willis is one of the few musical artists not to protest Trump’s use of a song.

But now, the romance between Trump and YMCA is over. He’s cutting funds nationally to all YMCAs. The Y says it receives $600 million a year in government grants. But now there are reports that 3% of the YMCA staff across the board will be let go.

In Houston, the YMCA announced it’s closing its doors on May 30th. In Wisconsin, the Door County Y is worried about continuing food programs. The Y, it turns out, is not just a place to “hang out with all the boys.”

City commissioner Lesley Briones in Houston told the local TV station, “The Alief Family YMCA has been a cornerstone for families, youth, and seniors—providing not just programs but a true sense of community. Its closure is a painful reminder of how federal funding decisions can affect local lives. In Precinct 4, we’ve been proud to partner with the YMCA to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching environment for children and families. We remain committed to our shared vision of supporting youth development, education, and the overall well-being of the Alief community.”

​In January, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis announced it would be closing its Athenaeum location on March 28. Ten days ago, the Y in Buffalo also shuttered.

Before Trump took office, many YMCAs were already suffering financially. But the massive cuts instituted by Trump and Elon Musk may make the “YMCA” so much nostalgia.