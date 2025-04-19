Saturday, April 19, 2025
Donate
HealthPolitics

Macho Man Trump Cutting Funds to YMCAs After Using Village People Song to Promote Campaign, Houston Club Shutting Down (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

Share

And we thought Donald Trump liked the YMCA.

The macho man president famously uses the song, “YMCA,” to promote his rallies. He even got Village People chief Victor Willis on board — to the chagrin of many — by putting money in his pocket.

Willis is one of the few musical artists not to protest Trump’s use of a song.

But now, the romance between Trump and YMCA is over. He’s cutting funds nationally to all YMCAs. The Y says it receives $600 million a year in government grants. But now there are reports that 3% of the YMCA staff across the board will be let go.

In Houston, the YMCA announced it’s closing its doors on May 30th. In Wisconsin, the Door County Y is worried about continuing food programs. The Y, it turns out, is not just a place to “hang out with all the boys.”

City commissioner Lesley Briones in Houston told the local TV station, “The Alief Family YMCA has been a cornerstone for families, youth, and seniors—providing not just programs but a true sense of community. Its closure is a painful reminder of how federal funding decisions can affect local lives. In Precinct 4, we’ve been proud to partner with the YMCA to provide a safe, engaging, and enriching environment for children and families. We remain committed to our shared vision of supporting youth development, education, and the overall well-being of the Alief community.”

​In January, the YMCA of Greater Indianapolis announced it would be closing its Athenaeum location on March 28. Ten days ago, the Y in Buffalo also shuttered.

Before Trump took office, many YMCAs were already suffering financially. But the massive cuts instituted by Trump and Elon Musk may make the “YMCA” so much nostalgia.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com