Kanye West Posts New Song, “Cousin,” Alleges Horrific Sexual Abuse as A Child by a Relative Currently Jailed for Murder

By Roger Friedman

Kanye West has posted a horrifying allegation.

He claims that he was sexually abused by a cousin until he was 14 years old.

He’s posted a song called “Cousin,” describing some of his childhood.

If true, it might explain some of his mania, if not his hate.

He says the cousin is in jail now beating a pregnant woman to death.

West posts so many unbelievable things, this must be taken with some warning. But to go this far suggests he’s telling the truth and that his mental health was compromised long ago.

The cousin has never been mentioned by name. But in 2020, there was reference to him in a documentary made by Kim Kardashian called “The Justice Project.”

Speaking to Marc Howard, president of the Frederick Douglass Project for Justice and director of Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative, West’s now ex wife, Kim Kardashian said: ‘[Kanye’s] cousin has a double life sentence for a murder that he committed when he was 17.

In an even sadder twist, Kim said Kanye’s aunt has accepted her son’s fate and added: ‘She’s like, “I’m not even that distraught anymore. Like, that’s just what happens to the kids in our neighborhood.” There’s just no other choice.’

keep refreshing…

