Netflix Normalizes Their Canceled “House of Cards” Star Kevin Spacey as Frank Underwood for New Comedy Special Promo

Is Kevin Spacey back?

He is, on Netflix, where he starred as Frank Underwood on “House of Cards” until they fired him.

Now in a promo for a Tim Dillon comedy special, Spacey — older, puffier — is back as Underwood.

Weird? Yes.

Spacey was canceled by Hollywood after becoming a magnet for sexual harassment lawsuits. The “HOC” star managed to stay out of jail even thought there were settlements on the various lawsuits. He still owes “HOC” production company MRC, one million dollars in a settlement that was reduced from $31 million.

He couldn’t get work and lost most everything, he claimed.



It’s supremely odd that he would resurface in a Netflix promo considering they killed him off in the penultimate season of “HOC,” turning the show over to Robin Wright.

But maybe they want to monetize “HOC” reruns after all this time. Will the show suddenly surface again on streamer? Will Spacey be able to use this as a launching pad back to Hollywood?

It seems unlikely, but Donald Trump is president again.

Ick.