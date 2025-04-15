Tuesday, April 15, 2025
“Sex and the City: And Just Like That” Debuts Season 3 Trailer for May 29th Release on MAX (Watch)

By Roger Friedman
SEX AND THE CITY: THE MOVIE, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sarah Jessica Parker, 2008. ©New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection

And just like that, here’s the trailer for “Sex and the City: And Just Like That” season 3.

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and friends are back enjoying the high life in New York. The only intrusion of reality is rats scurrying in Carrie’s backyard of her townhouse. (Good thing she married rich — and then killed off the husband!)

So far the trailer doesn’t give much away. The women are now almost in wheelchairs, but as the songs, they’ll never give up.

“And Just Like That” won’t win any awards, but it’s frothy summer entertainment, and a good pay day for all involved.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

