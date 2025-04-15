“Sex and the City: And Just Like That” Debuts Season 3 Trailer for May 29th Release on MAX (Watch)

And just like that, here’s the trailer for “Sex and the City: And Just Like That” season 3.

Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and friends are back enjoying the high life in New York. The only intrusion of reality is rats scurrying in Carrie’s backyard of her townhouse. (Good thing she married rich — and then killed off the husband!)

So far the trailer doesn’t give much away. The women are now almost in wheelchairs, but as the songs, they’ll never give up.

“And Just Like That” won’t win any awards, but it’s frothy summer entertainment, and a good pay day for all involved.