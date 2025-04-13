Sunday, April 13, 2025
Box Office: “Minecraft Movie” Won’t Cave In with $490 Mil Worldwide in 11 Days, “Warfare” Loses Battle

By Roger Friedman

“A Minecraft Movie” will not cave in at the box office.

The weekend total was $25.7 million, bring the grand sum of $280 million domestically and $490 million worldwide.

In China, “Minecraft” has scored $14.7 million with or without tariffs. That’s more than most of the Oscar nominated movies this year.

China also provided the third highest take of any country for “Minecraft.” The US and UK are first and second.

“Warfare” and the three or four other new releases this week were duds. Bleecker Street’s “The Friend” and A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” are in that group, too. “Black Bag,” as well. The latter has made just $21 million despite Cate Blanchett and the all star cast.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

