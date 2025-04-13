Box Office: “Minecraft Movie” Won’t Cave In with $490 Mil Worldwide in 11 Days, “Warfare” Loses Battle

“A Minecraft Movie” will not cave in at the box office.

The weekend total was $25.7 million, bring the grand sum of $280 million domestically and $490 million worldwide.

In China, “Minecraft” has scored $14.7 million with or without tariffs. That’s more than most of the Oscar nominated movies this year.

China also provided the third highest take of any country for “Minecraft.” The US and UK are first and second.

“Warfare” and the three or four other new releases this week were duds. Bleecker Street’s “The Friend” and A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” are in that group, too. “Black Bag,” as well. The latter has made just $21 million despite Cate Blanchett and the all star cast.