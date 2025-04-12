Saturday, April 12, 2025
Box Office: “Minecraft Movie” Has Stunning $20 Mil Friday, Beats Easter Film, and “The Amateur”

By Roger Friedman

Well, there’s a big “Minecraft” audience out there somewhere.

Last night, the Warner Bros. video game took in a stunning $20.5 million on its second Friday. The grand total is now $220,500,000 after nine days.

Really?

“Minecraft Movie” beat a Christian Easter film called “King of Kings” that boasts an all star cast including Kenneth Branagh, Forest Whitaker, Oscar Isaac, and Ben Kingsley.

It also shushed “The Amateur,” with Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne. (Some movie theater has to play “The Amateur” with “The Professional.” Come on! Better than Barbenheimer!)

Numbers 4 and 5 were newcomers “Drop” and “Warfare” with $3.5 million each.

Tonight’s box office may not be so great with the first night of Passover, and bad weather. So this was all a good preemptive strike. Will “Minecraft” be invoked at Seders? That would make tonight different from all other nights!

