UPDATE: Bruce Springsteen’s “Tracks 2: The Lost Albums” Coming June 27, Listen to the First Single from 83 Unheard Songs

Bruce Springsteen’s “Tracks 2” is coming on June 27th.

The boxed set will be pretty heavy. It contains 7 unreleased albums that include 83 songs. It takes up 9 discs.

Holy moly.

And not on it: “Electric Nebraska,” which we won’t get until the “Deliver Us from Nowhere” movie is released, and “Only the Strong Survive 2.” And who knows what else?

“Tracks 2” will take a month to absorb for even the best Springsteen fans. That’s a lot of music!

Here’s the first single, “Rain in the River,” from the album, “Perfect World”