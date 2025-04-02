“Saturday Night Live” Ratings Down with Mikey Madison and Scandal-Prone Morgan Wallen

Oscar winner Mikey Madison and country star Morgan Wallen were not a successful combo for “SNL” ratings this past weekend.

Total viewers came in at 4.27 million, just a whisper down from Shane Gillis and Tate McRae’s outing two weeks earlier.

It wasn’t the lowest episode this season. That distinction still belongs to Paul Mescal and Shaboozey back in December, which was 3.87 million.

I’m not surprised about Madison. “Anora” won Best Picture but made no money at the box office. Madison wasn’t “hot” despite her win. It was old news already.

Wallen put on two lackluster performances, then skipped out the end causing a scandal. Country music is not for the “SNL” audience anyway.

This week should be BIG. Jack Black is the host, he’s incredibly funny and popular.

Elton John and Brandi Carlile are the musical guests. They have an album releasing on Friday. Who’s bigger than Sir Elton? I wish he’d sing a solo song from the new album, called “When This Old World is Done with Me.” The song is so amazing and emotional he’d get a standing ovation.

Anyway, no more country music, Lorne. “SNL” has an urban, sophisticated audience. I doubt anyone in the studio owns a Morgan Wallen album. And now he’s back “in God’s country,” where he belongs.