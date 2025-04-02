Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Donate
Television

Ratings: “White Lotus” Gets Near a Million HBO Viewers for Season 3 Penultimate Episode, Up 28%

By Roger Friedman

Share

No show I can think of recently has had such a ratings rollercoaster as “The White Lotus.”

The HBO dramedy goes up and down like the ponies on the carousel (sorry Joni Mitchell).

Two weeks ago the big incest episode actually fell from the previous week.

This past Sunday, viewers probably thought the incest would be addressed. It wasn’t, but the numbers rose 28% nonetheless. Episode 7, in which not a lot happened, jumped to 956,000– the highest so far.

This coming Sunday will wrap up Season 3 with a 90 minute finale — the equivalent of one and a half episodes. We assume we’ll discover who is floating in the water, who did the deed, and how everything else is resolved.

My guess: somehow Timothy’s lawyer gets him off and the Ratliffs go home happy, wealthy, and white. Piper stays behind in Thailand. There’s some speculation that Timothy remains in Thailand, like Russell Simmons, but that wouldn’t protect Victoria from the law — or humiliation — at home.

Will the end be satisfying? Probably not, but good news — there will be no tariffs!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com