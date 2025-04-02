Ratings: “White Lotus” Gets Near a Million HBO Viewers for Season 3 Penultimate Episode, Up 28%

No show I can think of recently has had such a ratings rollercoaster as “The White Lotus.”

The HBO dramedy goes up and down like the ponies on the carousel (sorry Joni Mitchell).

Two weeks ago the big incest episode actually fell from the previous week.

This past Sunday, viewers probably thought the incest would be addressed. It wasn’t, but the numbers rose 28% nonetheless. Episode 7, in which not a lot happened, jumped to 956,000– the highest so far.

This coming Sunday will wrap up Season 3 with a 90 minute finale — the equivalent of one and a half episodes. We assume we’ll discover who is floating in the water, who did the deed, and how everything else is resolved.

My guess: somehow Timothy’s lawyer gets him off and the Ratliffs go home happy, wealthy, and white. Piper stays behind in Thailand. There’s some speculation that Timothy remains in Thailand, like Russell Simmons, but that wouldn’t protect Victoria from the law — or humiliation — at home.

Will the end be satisfying? Probably not, but good news — there will be no tariffs!