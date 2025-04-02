Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Bruce Springsteen Readies Massive “Tracks 2: Lost Albums” Box Set Release on Thursday Night

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Tracks 2” is almost here.

The massive box set called “The Lost Albums” seems to be pulling into the station on Thursday night. An announcement is set for earlier in the day. There’s already a web page set up for it at www.lostalbums.net.

“Tracks 2” will cover all unreleased material between 1983 and 2018 including an album called “Electric Nebraska,” an electric version of the great “Nebraska.” This would make sense since a movie is being filmed now starring Jeremy Allen White called “Deliver Me from Nowhere” about the making of “Nebraska.” There’s also a gospel album, as some have indicated.

If “Tracks 2” stops in 2018 then it won’t include the second volume of R&B covers called “Only the Strong Survive 2.” The first volume, in 2023, was a big hit and yielded a Grammy nomination.

“Tracks,” dropped in 1998, has been a staple of Springsteen’s catalog for almost 3 decades. It included one of my personal favorites, “Thundercrack.”

Tomorrow will be a busy night as Elton John is dropping his new album with Brandi Carlile, called “Who Believes In Angels.” I’m listening to it now, and it’s a killer.

Turn up the speakers, kids! It’s going to be a rock and roll weekend!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com