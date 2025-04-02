Bruce Springsteen Readies Massive “Tracks 2: Lost Albums” Box Set Release on Thursday Night

“Tracks 2” is almost here.

The massive box set called “The Lost Albums” seems to be pulling into the station on Thursday night. An announcement is set for earlier in the day. There’s already a web page set up for it at www.lostalbums.net.

“Tracks 2” will cover all unreleased material between 1983 and 2018 including an album called “Electric Nebraska,” an electric version of the great “Nebraska.” This would make sense since a movie is being filmed now starring Jeremy Allen White called “Deliver Me from Nowhere” about the making of “Nebraska.” There’s also a gospel album, as some have indicated.

If “Tracks 2” stops in 2018 then it won’t include the second volume of R&B covers called “Only the Strong Survive 2.” The first volume, in 2023, was a big hit and yielded a Grammy nomination.

“Tracks,” dropped in 1998, has been a staple of Springsteen’s catalog for almost 3 decades. It included one of my personal favorites, “Thundercrack.”

Tomorrow will be a busy night as Elton John is dropping his new album with Brandi Carlile, called “Who Believes In Angels.” I’m listening to it now, and it’s a killer.

Turn up the speakers, kids! It’s going to be a rock and roll weekend!