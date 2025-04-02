Broadway: One Celeb Wouldn’t Walk “Glengarry” Red Carpet, Plus Our Photo of Tony Bound “Succession” Stars

Broadway openings are starting to look like Hollywood galas.

Tonight (Thursday) comes George Clooney opening in “Good Night and Good Luck.” You can only imagine who we’ll see there. Maybe his ER pal Anthony Edwards, who just hit the carpet for “Glengarry Glen Ross.” (He’s like the nicest guy in the world.)

At “Glengarry,” there were dozens of names see link here. I should have added Jesse Eisenberg, who is doing an Oscar victory lap, and NY actor Frederick Weller, who starred in a “Glengarry” revival years ago.

All of them were perfectly nice, hugged each other, and showed a real camaraderie. Everyone stopped and got their picture taken. Except one.

While we were waiting, a lovely young woman appeared from the 47th St side and indicated to the theater publicist that she had a star ready to walk in.

“Only he’s not taking photos,” said the woman, who then went out into 47th St. to find the black SUV which bore her mysterious client. A few heads craned as the assistant walked to and fro in the street, in light rain, peering in blackened windows.

So who bigger than Lorne Michaels, Tony Goldwyn, Sarah Snook, and so on that they didn’t want to be seen? Why, it was…drum roll…

Chris Pine! The “Star Trek” and “Wonder Woman” star managed to slip out of the limo, up the escalator to the newly renovated Palace Theater and into his seats without being spotted. Alas, during intermission he was “made,” so to speak. He did not come to party later at Tao downtown.

Wait: back to Sarah Snook who used her day off from “The Picture of Dorian Gray” to come support her “Succession” brother Kieran Culkin in his second Broadway outing ever. These two “Succession” grads are very likely to get Tony Awards this June in their respective shows, which is really amazing — and deserved.

Snook is on stage at her show, 8 perfs a week (two on Weds, Sat) playing TWENTY SIX parts in countless costumes and make up. She talks for two hours straight, often rapidly, and runs around like it’s a marathon.

“Why aren’t you asleep right now?” I asked her. “How are you even moving?”

She looked very subtly glamorous in black and white, by the way, fresh as a daisy. Her husband said, “I asked her that, too!” Sarah replied: “You just do the job.” Those Brits and their work ethic!

PS Here’s our Regina Weinreich’s portrait of the “Succession” siblings.