Broadway’s Star Studded “Glengarry” with Kieran Culkin, Bob Odenkirk Brings Big Stars to Rainy Opening Night

A real drenching night didn’t dampen the spirits for the glittery opening last on Broadway of the “Glengarry Glen Ross” revival.

The knockout play stars newly minted Oscar and Emmy winner Kieran Culkin, Emmy winner Bob Odenkirk together with comedian Bill Burr, the exceptionally talented Michael McKean, and sensational Donald Webber Jr — who will all be competing for Tony Awards as Best Supporting Actor.

Patrick Marber directs the timeless David Mamet dramedy, one of the few plays in the history that begs for a third act because it is was too short ad so very funny and sad at the same time.

“Glengarry” — set in a Chicago real estate office in 1969 — is a Damon Runyon-esque tale of brokers desperate for “leads” selling gated communities, and a stupid burglary that goes wrong very quickly.

Considering these talented guys are making their Broadway debuts, the play — arriving in the massive and beautifully renovated Palace Theater — is kind of a surprise gem of the season.

Their combined drawing power brought out a crowd in which you couldn’t throw a stone without hitting a star.

“Succession” players Sarah Snook (who has her own massive hit on Broadway), J Smith-Cameron, and David Rasche all turned out to support Culkin. The line to get through the VIP entrance last night backed up forever with Lorne Michaels, Tony Goldwyn, Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, Cynthia Nixon, Anthony Edwards, former Senator Al Franken, Katie Holmes, Liev Schreiber, Evan Jongkeit and Zosia Mamet, Ansel Elgort sporting long locks, Eric McCormack, Darren Criss, Patrick Wilson, David Krumholtz, Richard Schiff, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham, Jason Biggs, Michael Feinstein, McKean’s actress wife Annette O’Toole, and on and on.

Let me tell you, the heartiest laugh heard in the audience was from Cynthia Nixon, who roared with delight at very line. She wasn’t alone. “Glengarry” was the anti-woke enjoyment everyone in the theater needed, as the now classic characters eviscerate not only each other but language itself in Mamet’s masterclass.

From what I’m told, this first time cast of big personalities struggled to cohere in early previews. Even Odenkirk — who steals the show a little bit as ShelleyLevene — conceded it when I spoke to him last night. Among the cast, McKean — who co-starred with Odenkirk in “Better Call Saul” — showed off unforeseen chops as George, the bumbling veteran salesman. Culkin’s self assured Ricky Roma is proof of the actor’s victory lap year. But the opening performance, fueled by adrenaline, kicked in and lightning struck. Every actor was “on,” to the delight of the crowd. A strong wind has now caught their sails, the GGGR ensemble looks headed for big things.