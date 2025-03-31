What’s Up, Doc? Warner Bros. Canceled $70 Million Hybrid Film “Coyote vs. Acme” Gets a Distribution Deal

Warner Bros. didn’t want “Coyote vs, Acme.”

But Ketchup Entertainment does. They’re going to distribute the live action saga of Wiley Coyote.

The film features a stellar cast, including Will Forte, John Cena, Lana Condor and Tone Bell. The film centers on Wile E. Coyote as he takes legal action against the Acme Corporation for the countless faulty products that have hindered his relentless pursuit of the Road Runner.

“Coyote vs. Acme” is produced by Chris deFaria and James Gunn with a screenplay by Samy Burch. Dave Green directed it.

The film cost at least $70 million, and has long been the fascination of fans. Is it any good? My Warner’s insiders told me this winter that it wasn’t, which is why they held it back.

Ketchup, a small distributor, certainly didn’t pay $70 million. But they’re already in the business of releasing classic Warner cartoons. They’ve taken in $8 million in theaters with “The Day The Earth Blew Up,” a Looney Tunes classic. On home video, they”re sure to do well especially among families. “Coyote vs. Acme” fits right in.

Gareth West, CEO of Ketchup Entertainment, said: “We’re thrilled to have made a deal with Warner Bros. Pictures to bring this film to audiences worldwide. COYOTE VS. ACME is a perfect blend of nostalgia and modern storytelling, capturing the essence of the beloved Looney Tunes characters while introducing them to a new generation. We believe it will resonate with both longtime fans and newcomers alike.”