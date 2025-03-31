Donald Trump’s “The Apprentice” Series, Added to Amazon Prime With Big Announcement: No One’s Watching

Maybe real life under Donald Trump’s presidency is too real to watch a game show.

One game show in particular is not doing well on streaming.

Donald Trump’s TV series, “The Apprentice,” is so far not attracting a crowd on Amazon Prime.

Three weeks ago, Amazon Prime announced it was putting all seven seasons of “The Apprentice,” which aired on NBC, onto their streaming platform. They said it like it was a big deal.

But so far “The Apprentice” has not turned up in Amazon Prime’s top 10 streaming shows.

To be clear: Amazon, which owns MGM studios, already owned “The Apprentice.” It came to them when producer Mark Burnett sold his company to MGM. Burnett owned the rights. So no money was transacted that we know of. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos already announced he was paying Trump the ludicrous amount of $40 million for a documentary about AWOL wife, Melania.

“The Apprentice” can be streamed or purchased on DVDs. There’s been little interest in it in either format.

On DVD. “The Apprentice” 5 DVD set for season is ranked at number 80,182. It’s 113 of all reality and game shows.

Reviews aren’t so good. “The Apprentice” has 681 of them, with an average rating of 2.3.

As for streaming, companies like Amazon don’t give numbers. But it’s not in the top 10. One reviewer wrote: “Well, where do I even begin? This latest episode of The Apprentice was like watching paint dry while being forced to listen to Trump lecture you about “business genius” for three hours straight. I honestly thought I was stuck in some kind of corporate fever dream.”

To be fair, there are some positive reviews. But of the 681, 67% gave it 1 star.



Is there anyone dying to see the episodes of “The Apprentice”? Doesn’t seem like it.

In other news, the stock market has dropped 1,000 points in the last two business days. It’s down more than 3,000 points since Trump’s Inauguration.