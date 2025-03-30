Sunday, March 30, 2025
Did Morgan Wallen Use His Guitar as a Prop on “Saturday Night Live” Last Night for Two New, Lackluster Songs?

By Roger Friedman

Is Morgan Wallen the problem?

The country star sang two songs on “SNL” last night including “I’m the Problem.” But did he play live guitar on them, or just play along”?

From the looks of the videos, his instrument was used as a prop around his neck.

There’s a little strumming but no indication that Wallen even attempted to ‘lip sync’ his guitar.

Five other musicians look like they’re miming their own playing.

The songs — “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” — were lackluster at best, and short.

Wallen also played his second number sooner than later in the usual spot on the show. He skedaddled when “SNL” ended. He may have already been home in Nashville by the time the after party began.

Did he sell records last night? Hard to say. The singles were already in the top 10, and haven’t cracked number 1.

Did he even want to be there? Didn’t seem like it. After all, he was banned by “SNL” during COVID.

Let’s go to the video tape:

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

