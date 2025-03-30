Did Morgan Wallen Use His Guitar as a Prop on “Saturday Night Live” Last Night for Two New, Lackluster Songs?

Is Morgan Wallen the problem?

The country star sang two songs on “SNL” last night including “I’m the Problem.” But did he play live guitar on them, or just play along”?

From the looks of the videos, his instrument was used as a prop around his neck.

There’s a little strumming but no indication that Wallen even attempted to ‘lip sync’ his guitar.

Five other musicians look like they’re miming their own playing.

The songs — “Just in Case” and “I’m the Problem” — were lackluster at best, and short.

Wallen also played his second number sooner than later in the usual spot on the show. He skedaddled when “SNL” ended. He may have already been home in Nashville by the time the after party began.

Did he sell records last night? Hard to say. The singles were already in the top 10, and haven’t cracked number 1.

Did he even want to be there? Didn’t seem like it. After all, he was banned by “SNL” during COVID.

Let’s go to the video tape: