Box Office Friday: “Snow White” Finishes in 3rd Place As Disney Disaster Dies on Vine

“Snow White” is pretty much dead now. No friends from the forest can save her.

Yesterday, the Disney debacle finished in third place, losing to two new releases, “Working Man” and “The Chosen.”

These two are B movies at best, but managed to trounce “Snow White,” which now has just $56 million in the till.

Everything about “Snow White” is cursed at this point. Disney’s only shot is to somehow revive the Pasek/Paul songs next winter for the Oscars. But it will probably be too late for that.

Meantime, A24 can’t make anything out of “Death of a Unicorn.” The horror comedy has top talent like Paul Rudd and Jenn Ortega, but the box office is DOA. Total for Thursday and Friday a little under $2.8 million.

Go see “The Penguin Lessons” this weekend. That’s my advice.