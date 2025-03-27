On Stephen Colbert Show, Seth Rogen Names 20th Century Fox Exec Who Conceded His Job Is Trying to “Ruin Movies” (Watch)

Seth Rogen is starring in a show called “The Studio.” I guess it’s a satire about Hollywood studios.

It’s on Apple TV, the black hole of streaming.

Last night, Rogen was on Stephen Colbert to promote the show. (It may already been on Apple, I don’t know.)

Rogen told Colbert that a line his character, a movie exec, says in “The Studio” comes from real life.

The line is: “I got into this job because I love movies. And now my job is to ruin them.”

Rogen told Colbert this was a line a real exec said to him early in his career.

Then he named the exec: Steve Asbell, current president of 20th Century Fox. Asbell has been with Fox since 2002.

Rogen said Asbell is a “lovely guy, and he’s very conflicted about what he has to do.”

Let’s hope for Rogen’s sake, Asbell has a good sense of humor.

As for “The Studio,” the best Hollywood satire was Robert Altman’s “The Player.” The jury is out if the new show can hold a candle to the classic movie. I also love “Episodes,” maybe now on Paramount Plus, with Matt LeBlanc.