Thursday, March 27, 2025
On Stephen Colbert Show, Seth Rogen Names 20th Century Fox Exec Who Conceded His Job Is Trying to “Ruin Movies” (Watch)

By Roger Friedman

Seth Rogen is starring in a show called “The Studio.” I guess it’s a satire about Hollywood studios.

It’s on Apple TV, the black hole of streaming.

Last night, Rogen was on Stephen Colbert to promote the show. (It may already been on Apple, I don’t know.)

Rogen told Colbert that a line his character, a movie exec, says in “The Studio” comes from real life.

The line is: “I got into this job because I love movies. And now my job is to ruin them.”

Rogen told Colbert this was a line a real exec said to him early in his career.

Then he named the exec: Steve Asbell, current president of 20th Century Fox. Asbell has been with Fox since 2002.

Rogen said Asbell is a “lovely guy, and he’s very conflicted about what he has to do.”

Let’s hope for Rogen’s sake, Asbell has a good sense of humor.

As for “The Studio,” the best Hollywood satire was Robert Altman’s “The Player.” The jury is out if the new show can hold a candle to the classic movie. I also love “Episodes,” maybe now on Paramount Plus, with Matt LeBlanc.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

