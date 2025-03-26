Thursday, March 27, 2025
Johnny Depp Performs at Star Studded Patti Smith Tribute, Bruce Springsteen Too!

By Roger Friedman

Johnny Depp was the surprise performer tonight at Michael Dorf’s Carnegie Hall tribute to Patti Smith.

The star studded show went crazy when no less than Bruce Springsteen appeared and sang “Because the Night,” the 1978 hit he and Patti wrote together.

The annual show raises money for music related charities.

Other performers included Michael Stipe, Susannah Hoffs, Glen Hansard, and Ben Harper among others.

Reading Patti’s poetry were Scarlett Johansson, Michael Shannon, Jim Jarmusch, and Sean Penn.

It was a jubilant night that ended with Patti and Lenny Kaye rocking out with the A list house band.

