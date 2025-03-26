Alec Baldwin’s Tragedy Plagued “Rust” Finds a Distributor, Coming May 2nd to Theaters and Streaming (Video)

The tragedy plagued film, “Rust,” is coming to theaters and home video on May 2nd.

As we all know, “Rust” is the Alec Baldwin movie that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza.

Production was stopped, there were arrests, lawsuits, and a trial that exonerated Baldwin in the shooting of Hutchins. But Hannah Guitierrez, the young woman responsible for guns on the set, is in jail serving an 18 month sentence.

Then the movie resumed shooting, which is outrageous. The people involved say it’s a tribute to Hutchins, but the whole thing is in very poor taste.

Will there be a red carpet premiere? As someone once said, “Have you no decency?”

Falling Forward, the small distributor who brought us “Reagan” last year, and has the Looney Tunes film, “The Day The Earth Blew Up,” is ssnding “Rust” to theaters.

They must be “Looney Tunes” themselves if they think people will go to theaters for this unless they hope audiences are looking to see the gun go off and kill Hutchins and wound Souza.

The press release does not mention Halyna Hutchins or give ehr a credit as cinematographer. Husband Matthew Hutchins is listed as an Executive Producer because he cut a deal with Baldwin.

A proviso reads: As NPR reported, the film’s original producers will not gain financially from the movie. The terms of his settlement were sealed, but it has been confirmed that Hutchins and son Andros will receive profits from the film.”