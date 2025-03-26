Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Donate
LawMovies

Alec Baldwin’s Tragedy Plagued “Rust” Finds a Distributor, Coming May 2nd to Theaters and Streaming (Video)

By Roger Friedman

Share

The tragedy plagued film, “Rust,” is coming to theaters and home video on May 2nd.

As we all know, “Rust” is the Alec Baldwin movie that caused the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of director Joel Souza.

Production was stopped, there were arrests, lawsuits, and a trial that exonerated Baldwin in the shooting of Hutchins. But Hannah Guitierrez, the young woman responsible for guns on the set, is in jail serving an 18 month sentence.

Then the movie resumed shooting, which is outrageous. The people involved say it’s a tribute to Hutchins, but the whole thing is in very poor taste.

Will there be a red carpet premiere? As someone once said, “Have you no decency?”

Falling Forward, the small distributor who brought us “Reagan” last year, and has the Looney Tunes film, “The Day The Earth Blew Up,” is ssnding “Rust” to theaters.

They must be “Looney Tunes” themselves if they think people will go to theaters for this unless they hope audiences are looking to see the gun go off and kill Hutchins and wound Souza.

The press release does not mention Halyna Hutchins or give ehr a credit as cinematographer. Husband Matthew Hutchins is listed as an Executive Producer because he cut a deal with Baldwin.

A proviso reads: As NPR reported, the film’s original producers will not gain financially from the movie. The terms of his settlement were sealed, but it has been confirmed that Hutchins and son Andros will receive profits from the film.”

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com