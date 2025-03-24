White Lotus Incest Episode Hands HBO a Big Jump in Ratings: 4.2 Million Across All Platforms Saw Brothers Do It

HBO got ‘handed’ a real ratings jolt last night.

About 4.2 million people across all their platforms watched the “White Lotus” incest episode called “Denials.”

The Ratliff brothers — played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola– had a threesome with Chloe. While Lochlan (Nivola) was having sex with Chloe he was also giving a handjob to his brother Saxon (Schwarzenegger).

Patrick’s Kennedy family must be so proud.

On linear HBO, that would suggest just over 1 million viewers, up from 840,000 last week.

Sex sells, especially if it’s gross.

There are only two episodes left this season. We already know someone is found floating in the water. We also know that Rick has gone to Bangkok to kill either the man who killed his father, or his actual father.

But now all eyes are on the incestuous relationships in the Ratliff family. Lochlan is staying overnight with sister Piper at the Buddhist retreat. He’s been eyeing her like a drumstick on Thanksgiving. Is she his next victim? Stay tuned…

Is this all kind of pointless and disgusting? Yes, frankly. Is it just for shock value and ratings? Seems like it. Very, very bizarre.