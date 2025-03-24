Monday, March 24, 2025
White Lotus Incest Episode Hands HBO a Big Jump in Ratings: 4.2 Million Across All Platforms Saw Brothers Do It

By Roger Friedman

HBO got ‘handed’ a real ratings jolt last night.

About 4.2 million people across all their platforms watched the “White Lotus” incest episode called “Denials.”

The Ratliff brothers — played by Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola– had a threesome with Chloe. While Lochlan (Nivola) was having sex with Chloe he was also giving a handjob to his brother Saxon (Schwarzenegger).

Patrick’s Kennedy family must be so proud.

On linear HBO, that would suggest just over 1 million viewers, up from 840,000 last week.

Sex sells, especially if it’s gross.

There are only two episodes left this season. We already know someone is found floating in the water. We also know that Rick has gone to Bangkok to kill either the man who killed his father, or his actual father.

But now all eyes are on the incestuous relationships in the Ratliff family. Lochlan is staying overnight with sister Piper at the Buddhist retreat. He’s been eyeing her like a drumstick on Thanksgiving. Is she his next victim? Stay tuned…

Is this all kind of pointless and disgusting? Yes, frankly. Is it just for shock value and ratings? Seems like it. Very, very bizarre.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

