Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Two Thumbs Down: Chicago Movie Critic Richard Roeper Leaving Sun Times After 37 Years

By Roger Friedman

It’s the end of another era.

Movie critic Richard Roeper says he’s leaving the Chicago Sun Times after 37 years.

Roeper became famous when he took over Gene Siskel’s spot on “Siskel and Ebert” when original host passed away much too young from cancer.

He’s been a mainstay of Chicago media and film criticism for almost four decades.

“I have decided to accept a buyout from the Sun-Times,” said

Roeper. “I’m excited for the next chapter in my career, as I have no plans of retiring or even slowing down. I will continue to review films and TV series every Friday on ‘Windy City Weekend’ on ABC-7 Chicago, and I’ll keep recording new episodes of ‘The Richard Roeper Show’ podcast every week. I also intend to continue writing reviews regularly. See you at the movies.”

Roeper taking the buyout means what you think: like the NY Daily News and many other big city newspapers the tradition of print journalist is winding down. Also, as with many businesses, they only want to pay cheaper younger people to do the jobs.

Roeper was once suspended by the Sun Times for buying Twitter followers. Who could blame him? I’d do it now if there were any Twitter people left.

Congrats, Richard!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

