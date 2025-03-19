The Great Paul Shaffer to Lead All Star Show with Patty Smyth, Average White Band, Jazz Great Bob James, Lisa Fischer, More

Musicians United for ALS is coming together on April 15th for a great cause.

“Letterman” bandleader and great musician Paul Shaffer has put together a night to raise money for ALS United Greater New York which will take place at the Concert Hall at SUNY Purchase in Westchester County. (There are plenty of trains, don’t worry!)

This particular night is on honor of beloved music producer Wayne Warneke, whose wife, Vaneese Thomas, is the daughter of late R&B legend Rufus Thomas. Her sister is the Queen of Stax Records, Carla Thomas.

Wayne — well known as producer of stars like Chaka Khan, Patti Austin, and Luther Vandross — and Vaneese have made some amazing records together including the current “Stories in Blue.” Vaneese is also well known as one of Aretha Franklin’s backup singers for many years before Aretha died. Wayne was diagnosed with ALS in 2022.

The line up for this show is staggering. Guest stars include Patty Smyth, the Average White Band, jazz great Bob James, Lisa Fischer, and more. Former Yankee great Bernie Williams will be on guitar. Shawn Pelton (Saturday Night Live), Will Lee (Letterman), Robbie Kondor (Carole King), Oz Noy, and Rob Mathes (Sting, Elvis Costello).

Organized by Westchester musician Mickey Rosen, and supported by Title Sponsor The Lasdon Foundation, the evening will be MC’d by Vincent Pastore of “The Sopranos” and led by celebrated arranger and producer Mathes as musical director.

What a great night! And the tickets are tax deductible, which is always nice!

A silent auction will feature exclusive items, including a signed tennis ball from John McEnroe and guitars signed by Willie Nelson, Buddy Guy, and Joe Bonamassa.

How to buy tickets:

● What: Fundraising concert for ALS United Greater New York

● When: Tuesday, April 15, 2025

● Time: Cocktail Reception at 5:30, Performances start at 7:00 pm

● Where: The Concert Hall, SUNY Purchase, 735 Anderson Hill Road, Purchase, NY

● Ticket Prices: $215 – $250

● VIP Sponsorships: Available

● Ticket Link: https://alsunitedgreaternewyork.ticketspice.com/a-night-for-wayne

● Contact: Louis Toscano at anightforwayne@gmail.com or 845-507-2885.