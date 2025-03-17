“White Lotus” Incest Kiss Doesn’t Lead to Anything Satisfying (As Director Claims) Unless You’re Wacko

There’s a headline in Variety right now:

‘The White Lotus’ Incest Kiss Is ‘Not Just for Shock’ Value and ‘Culminates in a Very Satisfying Way,’ Says Executive Producer

It’s not the first time today I’ve seen interviews in print, online, and TV in which the actors involved in last night’s smooch between blood-related brothers insist there’s a point to what happened.

Look, I don’t care personally, but there’s no satisfying ending to this story line. Unless, of course, you’re living way out on the edge. I’ve seen this coming week’s episode. When the rest of that story is told, viewers will be reaching for hard liquor. The Ratliff brothers go somewhere I’ve never seen on TV or the movies.

But maybe I live a cloistered life. Or it’s generational. Maybe incest is now considered cool, and we shouldn’t sweat it.

After Sunday there are two more episodes I haven’t seen. I guess this could all turn out to a porn dream. I doubt it. If the Ratliffs remain alive, and go home together, it’s going to be very difficult to sit at the same breakfast table. Lochlon Ratliff (played by Sam Nivola) would need therapy the rest of his life. The audience will, too.

It’s hard to believe that not one of the media people running today’s public relations for “The White Lotus” are unaware of the fallout from last night’s episode. I guess they’re just playing along.

As for the other big moment last night, Sam Rockwell secured himself an Emmy Award for guest star. Wow. His speech to Walton Goggins was on fire. Goggins was gaga just from listening to him. It was an actor’s master class.