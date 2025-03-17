Monday, March 17, 2025
Trump Disparages Kennedy Center, Attacks Union, Lies About Their Finances, Brings Pal Lee Greenwood For an Audition

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump went to the Kennedy Center today and slagged it.

He complained about the look of the building, the union, posed like Evita Peron on the balcony.

He brought along country singer Lee Greenwood, one of his cronies, to whom Trump will obviously give a Kennedy Center honor. Greenwood has exactly one hit, “Proud to be an American,” He’s made a fortune singing his xenophobic anthem at Trump rallies since 2016.

The whole thing was pathetic.

The Kennedy Center was designed by famed architect Edward Durell Stone and is considered an elegant, beautiful building.

Crass Trump wants marble, gold, and chrome like his other hideous projects. He wants a building in his own image. I’m sure he wants the Kennedy name off of it, replaced by his own reptilian nomenclature.

Trump has insisted over and over the Kennedy Center is in financial trouble, but it’s not. All their numbers are up after a tough time during the pandemic. He and his band of hooligans aren’t “rescuing” anything.

As for Greenwood, he’s a shoo in for Trump and the lackeys he’s placed on the board. Look for other unpopular honorees like Mel Gibson, Jon Voight, and Sylvester Stallone, other Christian acts, and so on. No “normal” artists will show up or even accept the honor under these conditions.

