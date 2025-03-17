Justin Bieber Says He Feels Like He’s Drowning, “Feeling Unsafe to Acknowledge It” in New Cry for Help

Justin Bieber sounds like he’s in trouble.

The pop singer who’s now a father posted a message to Instagram that reads like a cry for help.

He says he feels like he’s drowning, “feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”

Bieber’s mental health issues have been going on for some time now. It’s unclear if anyone is helping him or where this is all going. He’s semi-retired from show business at 31 years old. No music, no tours, nothing. Just odd posts.

Bieber was so unsympathetic as a young star that it’s hard to find sympathy for him now. But he’s clearly in trouble. It’s interesting that the person who found him and made him a star, Scooter Braun, has no connection to him now. And what happened to all the religious mumbo jumbo?

Can someone help this guy before it’s too late?