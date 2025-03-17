Monday, March 17, 2025
Justin Bieber Says He Feels Like He's Drowning, "Feeling Unsafe to Acknowledge It" in New Cry for Help

By Roger Friedman

Justin Bieber sounds like he’s in trouble.

The pop singer who’s now a father posted a message to Instagram that reads like a cry for help.

He says he feels like he’s drowning, “feeling unsafe to acknowledge it.”

Bieber’s mental health issues have been going on for some time now. It’s unclear if anyone is helping him or where this is all going. He’s semi-retired from show business at 31 years old. No music, no tours, nothing. Just odd posts.

Bieber was so unsympathetic as a young star that it’s hard to find sympathy for him now. But he’s clearly in trouble. It’s interesting that the person who found him and made him a star, Scooter Braun, has no connection to him now. And what happened to all the religious mumbo jumbo?

Can someone help this guy before it’s too late?

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

