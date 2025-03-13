George Clooney Hosting White Lotus-Knives Out 5 Day Event in Italy This Summer for $173,000

George Clooney and his wife Amal must have been inspired by either “Knives Out: Glass Houses” or “White Lotus” in Italy for this event.

They’re inviting 12 gazillionaires to Lake Como this summer for a meeting of philanthropists. The money will go to their Clooney Foundation for Justice.

The price starts at $173,000 per person for the five day event, but the real price is probably around three times that even for a studio room. That means $356,000 per couple. (This includes a $60,000 per person charitable donation to Clooney’s foundation.)

The guests have to fly to Milan first, and they will come either four star first class or on their own planes, trust me.

They’ll stay at the new brand new luxury Hotel Passalacqua in Como, a lavish over the top villa designed to take business away from the famous nearby Villa D’este which is sold out for next decade.

I love the description of the hotel — which boasts a 250 square meter villa — and has rooms so ornate royals would blush.

“Immerse yourself in an inspiring journey to Lake Como with the Clooney Foundation for Justice. Hosted by Amal and George Clooney, this exclusive experience blends a profound commitment to philanthropy and social change with breathtaking beauty, and warm hospitality. This 5-day event offers a unique opportunity to engage with global philanthropists, expand your understanding of strategic philanthropy, and contribute to meaningful change. Join CFJ founders in creating meaningful change while enjoying unparalleled elegance at Italy’s most beautiful destination.”

On “The White Lotus” or “Knives Out,” there would be at least one murder over the five days. It’s unclear if the Clooneys will offer that feature.

The Clooneys, who raise money for common people, do love “exclusive.” They host a lot of very A list events for the most wealthy, like their annual over the top justice awards called The Albies.

The Clooney Foundation according to their Form 990 has $8.4 million in net assets. The Form 990 indicates $2.1 million in salaries. No money was paid in grants according to their line items. Maybe this conference will help!