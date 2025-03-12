Don’t Buy The BS About Beyonce’s Tour — It’s 94% Sold Out, with 1.3 Mil Tickets Spread Over 30 Shows

Readers of this site know I write regularly about concert tours that haven’t sold tickets.

At today’s prices, and with a shaky economy, it’s a common occurrence.

I heard today that Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour was in trouble, that the stadiums and arenas were crying poor.

So I looked into it, and, no none of this is true. Too bad! We love a big negative story!

But sources in the touring business tell me that Beyonce has sold 94% over 30 shows, with multiple dates in big cities like six in London, five each in Los Angeles and New York, plus Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC.

Total sales so far: 1.3 million tickets.

It’s actually not even possible that Beyonce wouldn’t do well on the road no matter what the tickets cost. She’s had a hit, Grammy award winning album, lots of hit singles, and a very devoted following of fans.

Plus, Beyonce is known for putting on spectacular shows.

So don’t cry for Ms. Knowles!