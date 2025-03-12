Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Don’t Buy The BS About Beyonce’s Tour — It’s 94% Sold Out, with 1.3 Mil Tickets Spread Over 30 Shows

By Roger Friedman

Readers of this site know I write regularly about concert tours that haven’t sold tickets.

At today’s prices, and with a shaky economy, it’s a common occurrence.

I heard today that Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour was in trouble, that the stadiums and arenas were crying poor.

So I looked into it, and, no none of this is true. Too bad! We love a big negative story!

But sources in the touring business tell me that Beyonce has sold 94% over 30 shows, with multiple dates in big cities like six in London, five each in Los Angeles and New York, plus Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Washington DC.

Total sales so far: 1.3 million tickets.

It’s actually not even possible that Beyonce wouldn’t do well on the road no matter what the tickets cost. She’s had a hit, Grammy award winning album, lots of hit singles, and a very devoted following of fans.

Plus, Beyonce is known for putting on spectacular shows.

So don’t cry for Ms. Knowles!

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

