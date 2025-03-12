“American Idol” Faces Carrie Underwood Crisis: Drops Whopping 18% Among Younger Viewers In Season Return

“American Idol” viewers have been on the warpath ever since January 20th.

That’s when Carrie Underwood sang for Donald Trump at the presidential Inauguration. Fans were incensed. How could she support the small handed megalomaniac?

On social media, “American Idol” loyalists declared they would not watch the new season in which Underwood serves as a judge succeeding Katy Perry.

It turns out they really meant it.

Sunday night’s show — the official season debut — was down 18.18% in the key demo, ages 18 to 49.

In total viewers, the show was down 2.73% to 4.5 million.

That number was down substantially from the previous season’s last five episodes. It was also down from last season’s debut.

What happens next? For better or worse, Underwood is now associated with Trump for generations to come. His own numbers are sliding as he destroys the economy. Will that affect “Idol” in the coming weeks?

The show may need a tuning up. Stay, uh, tuned…