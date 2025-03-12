Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Donate
Music

“American Idol” Faces Carrie Underwood Crisis: Drops Whopping 18% Among Younger Viewers In Season Return

By Roger Friedman

Share

“American Idol” viewers have been on the warpath ever since January 20th.

That’s when Carrie Underwood sang for Donald Trump at the presidential Inauguration. Fans were incensed. How could she support the small handed megalomaniac?

On social media, “American Idol” loyalists declared they would not watch the new season in which Underwood serves as a judge succeeding Katy Perry.

It turns out they really meant it.

Sunday night’s show — the official season debut — was down 18.18% in the key demo, ages 18 to 49.

In total viewers, the show was down 2.73% to 4.5 million.

That number was down substantially from the previous season’s last five episodes. It was also down from last season’s debut.

What happens next? For better or worse, Underwood is now associated with Trump for generations to come. His own numbers are sliding as he destroys the economy. Will that affect “Idol” in the coming weeks?

The show may need a tuning up. Stay, uh, tuned…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com