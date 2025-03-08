“Parasite” Director Strikes Out with $120 Mil “Mickey 17,” with Robert Pattinson, Set for Less Than $20 Mil Weekend

Six years ago, “Snowpiercer” director Bong Joon Ho caused a sensation with “Parasite.”

The social commentary thriller caught on like wildfire and wound up winning the Oscar for Best Picture. Bong won Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay.

Now comes “Mickey 17” starring Robert Pattinson, a movie I know nothing about. All I do know is that “Mickey” cost around $120 million and is unlikely to make that back.

So far the box office is just $7.5 million over Thursday and Friday. Weekend estimates are less than $20 million. In other words, it’s a bust.

“Mickey 17” has a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes. But people are not eager to see it. The audience response is just 75%. I may not be alone in not knowing much about it. The cast is good — Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Toni Colette — but who knows what that means?




