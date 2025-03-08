Saturday, March 8, 2025
Netflix’s $320 Mil All Star Sci Fi Film Panned By Critics with Just 27% Approval, from “Avengers” Directors

By Roger Friedman

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo, the Russo brothers, made the big trilogy that ended the “Avengers” series. Altogether, the three films made $7 billion worldwide.

Their new movie, “The Electric State,” is so bad Universal gave it to Netflix, which has mostly hidden it from view.

“The Electric State” also happens to carry one of the highest price tags ever for a standalone movie: $320 million.

Are you sitting down?

“The Electric State” has only 22 reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Only 27% of them said it was “fresh.” The reason for the low number of reviews? Until today, no one has seen it, starting with reviewers.

For Netflix, which just announced an $18 billion investment in new movies this year, this one still has to hurt.

“The Electric State” stars Chris Pratt, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, Millie Bobby Brown of “Stranger Things,” Jason Alexander from “Seinfeld,” Stanley Tucci, Billy Bob Thornton, the current “Captain America” Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson, among many others. Even former MTV newsman Kurt Loder is listed in the credits as well as a Russo wife.

This boondoggle hits Netflix on March 14th without ever showing up in a theater. One good thing about a robot movie: you don’t have to worry about their old tweets. (It’s a joke.)

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

