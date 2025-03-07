Trump Creates Kennedy Center Conflict of Interest, Adds Fox News Anchors Maria Bartiromo, Laura Ingraham to the Board

It’s clear now that Donald Trump wants to kill off the Kennedy Center.

In a Friday night news dump, Trump has added Fox News anchors Laura Ingraham and Maria Bartiromo to the Kennedy Center board.

They are each Trump sycophants, extremely right wing, and have no business being there.

They are also both white, which means no effort has been made to diversify his new board. There remains not a single Black person on the board.

The new board now features many women without qualifications but who are married to wealthy men. Bartiromo, a disgrace as a news person, calls Jonathan Steinberg, a Republican billionaire, her husband. He’s the son of billionaire Saul Steinberg.

Naming Fox News anchors to any appointments in the government woyld ordinarily constitute a conflict of interest. If Biden or Obama had put a CNN or MSNBC anchor on that board, the howling from Republicans would have been deafening.

But neither Trump nor Fox has any integrity, so this will be rubber stamped without question.

This cinches the ongoing disaster at the Kennedy Center as no actual artist deserving of a Kennedy Center Honor will ever accept one now.

This also comes as the musical “Hamilton” has cancelled its 2026 run at the Center, and Whoopi Goldberg announced she will not appear there until Trump is out.

No celebrity or past honoree will come near the place now.

Meanwhile, Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson must be disappointed they haven’t been asked to join the board.

Andy Borowitz, humorist from The New Yorker, posted this week:

Reacting to the decision by the producers of “Hamilton” to withdraw the show from the Kennedy Center, Donald J. Trump announced on Thursday that he would replace the production with a new musical, “Burr.”

The show, which will star Ted Nugent as Aaron Burr, will be produced by a new patron of the arts, The National Rifle Association.

“‘Hamilton,’ quite frankly, is no great loss,” Trump said. “It was an unsuccessful musical that no one wanted tickets for.”

“Burr is my kind of American hero,” he added. “He shot a guy.”