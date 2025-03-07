Friday, March 7, 2025
Report: Gene Hackman Had Alzheimer’s, Probably Didn’t Know Wife Betsy Had Died A Week Earlier

By Roger Friedman

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy did not die of carbon monoxide poisoning, or suicide.

According to the official medical examiner’s report, Gene had Alzheimers and a week after Betsy.

He probably didn’t know she had already passed.

“Mr. Hackman showed evidence of advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said. “He was in a very poor state of health. He had significant heart disease, and I think ultimately that’s what resulted in his death.”

Betsy’s death was attributed to hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a rare but potentially fatal disease spread by infected rodent droppings. She was 65. He was 95.

It’s amazing to me that Hackman’s children were not in touch with the couple at all. Their protestations of “being close” sound ridiculous. Also, no one came looking for Betsy even though she had a 91 year old mother.

