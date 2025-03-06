Friday, March 7, 2025
Donate
MoviesTelevision

“Succession” Creator’s HBO Movie Starring Steve Carell Has No Title Yet So the Content Isn’t Revealed

By Roger Friedman

Share

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong is filming an HBO movie fast, fast, fast.

The just announced project is shooting now in Park City, Utah. It stars Steve Carell as Randall, Jason Schwartzman as Hugo Van Yalk (Souper), Cory Michael Smith as Venis and Ramy Youssef as Jeff.

No title has been revealed because that would give away the plot. But considering “Succession” was about the Murdoch family, this movie will probably be loosely based on the billionaires currently taking over the US. The logline says the fil will follow a group of “billionaire friends” who “get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

The movie is set for airing on HBO and MAX this spring, to keep current with news headlines. I do think it’s going to sting, whatever it is.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com