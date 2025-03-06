“Succession” Creator’s HBO Movie Starring Steve Carell Has No Title Yet So the Content Isn’t Revealed

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong is filming an HBO movie fast, fast, fast.

The just announced project is shooting now in Park City, Utah. It stars Steve Carell as Randall, Jason Schwartzman as Hugo Van Yalk (Souper), Cory Michael Smith as Venis and Ramy Youssef as Jeff.

No title has been revealed because that would give away the plot. But considering “Succession” was about the Murdoch family, this movie will probably be loosely based on the billionaires currently taking over the US. The logline says the fil will follow a group of “billionaire friends” who “get together against the backdrop of a rolling international crisis.”

The movie is set for airing on HBO and MAX this spring, to keep current with news headlines. I do think it’s going to sting, whatever it is.