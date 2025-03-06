Friday, March 7, 2025
Lady Gaga’s “Mayhem” Album Already No 3 in US, No 10 in UK Five Hours Before First Release

By Roger Friedman

Lady Gaga’s new “Mayhem” album is number 3 on Amazon in the US

It’s also number 10 on the Amazon UK best seller list.

And this is before it’s released at 7pm in Britain and midnight in the US.

Back orders are huge. When the release embargo lifts, look for fireworks.

The album — with some very good advance reviews — contains two Gaga hits, “Die with A Smile,” and “Abracadabra.”

Gaga appears on Saturday night as guest host and musical guest on “SNL.” By Sunday, she may have sold over 500,000 copies, especially if her musical performance is incendiary. We can only guess that it will be memorable.

Come back at midnight for updates.

