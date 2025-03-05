Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Lagging Way Behind 2024 Nominees, with Phish in the Lead

Fan voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is way behind this week last year.
This year’s number 1 vote so far is for Phish. But they’re lagging behind 2024’s number 1, Ozzy Osbourne, by around 34,000 votes.
The gaps grow wider as you go down the list. Mariah Carey, for example, has half as many votes as she did last year at this time.
Is this apathy? Or do fans not know they can vote their choices?
My choices — Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and Bad Company — are doing well.
But there may be frustration with the Rock Hall that non-rock acts like Carey and Outkast are even listed when so many actual rockers aren’t there. Also even some rock acts — Oasis, Joy Division, and Billy Idol — seem a little on the fringe when you realize a performer like Sting doesn’t have individual membership. Tommy James? The Monkees? Lou Reed? Grand Funk Railroad? Jethro Tull?????
2025 Nominees as of this week
Phish: 164,849 votes
Billy Idol: 100,385 votes
Soundgarden: 96,138 votes
Bad Company: 93,717 votes
Cyndi Lauper: 87,997 votes
Joe Cocker: 83,148 votes
Chubby Checker: 75,337 votes
The Black Crowes: 66,909 votes
Mariah Carey: 59,553 votes
Outkast: 52,043 votes
Joy Division + New Order: 52,019 votes
The White Stripes: 50,043 votes
Oasis: 48,690 votes
Maná: 19,302 votes
2024 Nominees same time last year
Ozzy Osbourne: 199,297 votes
Foreigner: 186,179 votes
Peter Frampton: 180,760 votes
Dave Matthews Band: 176,004 votes
Cher: 145,067 votes
Lenny Kravitz: 125,803 votes
Mariah Carey: 115,625 votes
Kool & the Gang: 106,389 votes
Oasis: 84,724 votes
Sinéad O’Connor: 71,664 votes
Sade: 69,272 votes
Jane’s Addiction: 63,979 votes
Mary J. Blige: 52,408 votes
A Tribe Called Quest: 41,179 votes
Eric B. & Rakim: 25,021 votes