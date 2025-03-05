Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Voting Lagging Way Behind 2024 Nominees, with Phish in the Lead

Fan voting for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is way behind this week last year.

This year’s number 1 vote so far is for Phish. But they’re lagging behind 2024’s number 1, Ozzy Osbourne, by around 34,000 votes.

The gaps grow wider as you go down the list. Mariah Carey, for example, has half as many votes as she did last year at this time.

Is this apathy? Or do fans not know they can vote their choices?

My choices — Chubby Checker, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker, Soundgarden, and Bad Company — are doing well.

But there may be frustration with the Rock Hall that non-rock acts like Carey and Outkast are even listed when so many actual rockers aren’t there. Also even some rock acts — Oasis, Joy Division, and Billy Idol — seem a little on the fringe when you realize a performer like Sting doesn’t have individual membership. Tommy James? The Monkees? Lou Reed? Grand Funk Railroad? Jethro Tull?????

2025 Nominees as of this week

Phish: 164,849 votes

Billy Idol: 100,385 votes

Soundgarden: 96,138 votes

Bad Company: 93,717 votes

Cyndi Lauper: 87,997 votes

Joe Cocker: 83,148 votes

Chubby Checker: 75,337 votes

The Black Crowes: 66,909 votes

Mariah Carey: 59,553 votes

Outkast: 52,043 votes

Joy Division + New Order: 52,019 votes

The White Stripes: 50,043 votes

Oasis: 48,690 votes

Maná: 19,302 votes



2024 Nominees same time last year

Ozzy Osbourne: 199,297 votes

Foreigner: 186,179 votes

Peter Frampton: 180,760 votes

Dave Matthews Band: 176,004 votes

Cher: 145,067 votes

Lenny Kravitz: 125,803 votes

Mariah Carey: 115,625 votes

Kool & the Gang: 106,389 votes

Oasis: 84,724 votes

Sinéad O’Connor: 71,664 votes

Sade: 69,272 votes

Jane’s Addiction: 63,979 votes

Mary J. Blige: 52,408 votes

A Tribe Called Quest: 41,179 votes

Eric B. & Rakim: 25,021 votes