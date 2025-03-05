NBC De-Ages Nightly News Anchor as Tom Llamas, 45, Succeeds Popular Lester Holt, 65

Tom Llamas is in as Lester Holt’s successor.

Llamas is taking over as anchor of NBC Nightly News as the network sunsets Lester.

Holt has been very successful, but he’s 65 years old. (He doesn’t look it.) Llamas is 45. He was born in 1979. (I still have a jacket from 1979!)

It’s a young man’s game, you see, and Holt is being sent back to “Dateline” to cover the weekly murder of a young wife or girlfriend by her insane other half.

Llamas was at ABC, hoping David Muir would keel over. But Muir is too young for that, so Llamas came over to NBC and bided his time. He’s the first Cuban American to anchor a network news show.

The result is that he will pick up the torch left behind by people like Huntley and Brinkley. Tom Brokaw, Brian Williams, and Holt.

Llamas will start during the summer.

Meantime, CBS Evening News with John Dickerson and Maurice Dubois remains an enigma, trailing way behind ABC and NBC.