Diane Warren lost her 16th nomination for Best Song last night.

But she’s not a loser, she’s a winner.

Warren’s song, “The Journey,” recorded by HER aka Gabi Wilson, jumped to number 11 this morning on the iTunes Top 100.

It’s a great song, and deserves to be a hit.

The only other nominated song from the Oscars that’s on the chart is Elton John’s “Never Too Late.” It’s at 43.

The winning song, from “Emilia Perez,” isn’t anywhere to be found.