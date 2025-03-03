Demi Moore Shouldn’t Worry: Almost Guaranteed An Oscar Opportunity Next Year for “Devil Wears Prada” Type Film

In the end, Demi Moore didn’t make it to the finish line.

After winning a ton of awards, including SAG, Moore was upended by Mikey Madison for Best Actress in “Anora.”

Her performance wasn’t lacking at all. But “The Substance” was not a great movie, and it had a small distributor. It also had no momentum except among a niche of voters.

“Anora” did well at the box office, was raved about by reviewers, and had the inside lane. The three Oscars “Anora” won during the night made Madison a cinch to win Best Actress.

For Demi, it’s not over yet. She’ll be back, probably next year, and will likely win. This is the history of the Oscars with out of the box, unusual winners. Look at Cher losing for “Mask” and then winning for “Moonstruck.”

Following that path, Demi has a shot with a Boots Riley movie called “I Love Boosters.” She plays a Miranda Priestly type character — a fashion maven preyed upon by a group of shoplifters. It’s obviously a comedy, and one that — distributed the right way — could be gold for Moore.

In meantime, Demi Moore will have a lot of other scripts to choose from. I don’t think she’s done by any means. But the film she’ll win with will be a little more accessible that the stomach churning “The Substance.”