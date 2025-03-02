The Oscars Are Coming at 7pm, Hosted by Conan O’Brien: Is This Demi Moore’s Big Night? Second Win for Adrien Brody?

We are five hours away from the Oscars.

The show starts at 7pm on ABC. Conan O’Brien is the host.

In a strange year for eclectic films, there are hot races.

Demi Moore is hoping to cap off her season with Best Actress for “The Substance.” After 40 years in the business, Demi has become a role model. Can she win after never being nominated for anything? Or will she lose to Mikey Madison from “Anora” or even Fernanda Torres from “I’m Still Here”?

Adrien Brody could pull off a second win after his 2003 triumph with “The Pianist.” He’s tipped for the gold but Timothee Chalamet is hovering after turning in a tour de force performance as Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.”

Best Picture is likely down to “Anora” vs. “Conclave.” The latter doesn’t have a director nomination. Here’s what it comes down to: do the Academy voters want a Best Picture with a hard R rating that would have to be heavily edited on TV in the future? Sean Baker’s comedy is fresh and original but it’s also over the top. “Conclave” is a more middle of the road crowd pleaser. Will it prevail?

Will Diane Warren win Best Song after 16 tries? Her song “The Journey” is her best in years even though no one’s ever seen the movie it was in.

We’ll be ready at 7pm!