Trump Flies to Mar-a-Lago on Taxpayer Dime After Zelensky Debacle for Dinner with Lawyer Alina Habba, Friends (Exclusive)

By Roger Friedman

Where is DOGE when you need them?

After his Oval Office debacle with Donald Trump, the so-called president of the United States spent $3 million of tax payer money on himself.

He flew to Mar-a-Lago.

Every trip to his Florida country club home costs an average of $1 million a day. He’s been there on four weekends since taking the oath of office six weeks ago.

Meantime, tens of thousands of government workers have lost their jobs thanks to Trump’s irrational, maniacal cost cutting.

At Mar-a-Lago, Trump did not dine with his wife, Melania. Observers say the main guest at his table was his attorney, Alina Habba, who some people call his girlfriend. The table was surrounded by Secret Service.

Also in the dining room were son, Eric, and daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. She’s the former head of the Republican National Committee and a Fox News host thanks to nepotism and criminal stupidity. They were hosting a table.

It’s not known if Eric and Lara paid their bill themselves, or if they left a tip.

According to spies, the buzz in the room was all about Trump’s catastrophic live-on-TV Oval Office meeting with President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky. Trump and sidekick JD Vance made fools of themselves in front of the world in their attempt to sign a minerals deal with Zelensky. It was a new low for Trump, considered the worst president in US history.

Despite everyone talking about how Zelensky ‘trumped’ him earlier in the day, no one approached Trump or discussed the situation with him.

What will happen today? Probably golf.

