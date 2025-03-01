Sunday, March 2, 2025
RIP David Johansen, 75, Seminal Rocker of New York Dolls Who Became Swingin’ Buster Poindexter

By Roger Friedman

So sad: David Johansen, the seminal rocker who became the swinging, swaggering Buster Poindexter, has died at 75.

Johansen was part of one of the original punk bands, the New York Dolls, a group that kicked up a storm on the Lower East Side before even the Ramones. His wife reported a few weeks ago that he was gravely ill.

With the Dolls, Johansen made history. But when he added the Buster Poindexter personality in the mid 80s he took off like crazy. His songs, “Hot Hot Hot” and “Funky But Chic,” transcended the culture and remain radio and party staples. Their successes drove Johansen crazy, but they were welcome hits.

Johansen appeared in movies and commercials and kept his dual lives going until he became ill.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has never inducted the Dolls or Johansen, which has been a glaring error. Hopefully they’ll do something for him this year.

Condolences to his family.


