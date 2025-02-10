SOS: David Johansen of Seminal NY Dolls, Buster Poindexter Fame Has Stage 4 Cancer, Sets Up Fund on Sweet Relief

David Johansen, aka Buster Poindexter, is in trouble and needs our help.

Known as one of the New York Dolls — the original, seminal punk band — Johansen’s wife, Mara Hennessy has revealed he has stage 4 cancer and must raise funds quickly.

The Dolls were part of the bedrock of NY punk along with the Ramones and other groups in the early 70s. By 1977, there were revered.

In the early 80s, Johansen created the personality of Buster Poindexter. His hit, “Hot Hot Hot” was a blockbuster. But he didn’t write it. So when it’s played on the radio or in commercials, he’s not getting a dime.

His daughter, Leah, writes on SweetRelief.org: “David has been bedridden and incapacitated. Due to the trauma, David’s illness has progressed exponentially and my mother is caring for him around the clock… he is physically debilitated and his care exceeds what we are capable of providing without specialized professional help…for the past five years, David has been unable to work as a performer.”

This is just rotten. Please donate. Click here for the donation page.