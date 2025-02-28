Friday, February 28, 2025
Trump Diplomatic Catastrophe: Zelensky Leaves White House Abruptly After Live TV Fight with Trump, Vance

By Roger Friedman

All hell has broken loose at the White House.

At a live press conference with Ukrainian president Zelensky, Donald Trump and JD Vance literally blew up any chance at peace by taking Russia’s side.

On TV all the pundits are calling what happened a debacle, disaster, and a catastrophe.

No president in history has ever been in over his head in this way. Vance was absolutely disrespectful to Zelensky, telling him he’s never said “thank you” for his help, as if he were a child.

When Trump met Zelensky at the door of White House he immediately insulted him, setting the tone for the meeting. He actually said to him, “You got dressed up!” Zelensky was no doubt angry by the time they got in front of the cameras.

Zelensky was appalled listening to Trump show his support for Putin once they got inside. It was a jaw dropping moment in history in front of the whole world. Trump will not be satisfied until Ukraine is destroyed. He will go down in history for causing the obliteration of Ukraine.

Today’s press conference is cancelled. Zelensky has left the White House.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
