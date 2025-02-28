Trump Diplomatic Catastrophe: Zelensky Leaves White House Abruptly After Live TV Fight with Trump, Vance

All hell has broken loose at the White House.

At a live press conference with Ukrainian president Zelensky, Donald Trump and JD Vance literally blew up any chance at peace by taking Russia’s side.

On TV all the pundits are calling what happened a debacle, disaster, and a catastrophe.

No president in history has ever been in over his head in this way. Vance was absolutely disrespectful to Zelensky, telling him he’s never said “thank you” for his help, as if he were a child.

When Trump met Zelensky at the door of White House he immediately insulted him, setting the tone for the meeting. He actually said to him, “You got dressed up!” Zelensky was no doubt angry by the time they got in front of the cameras.

Zelensky was appalled listening to Trump show his support for Putin once they got inside. It was a jaw dropping moment in history in front of the whole world. Trump will not be satisfied until Ukraine is destroyed. He will go down in history for causing the obliteration of Ukraine.

Today’s press conference is cancelled. Zelensky has left the White House.

This is utterly repulsive! Trump and Vance just tried to humiliate Zelensky live on American TV, smugly demanding gratitude while openly mocking him like playground bullies counting favors. My respect for Zelensky—and my embarrassment as an American—just surged off the charts.… pic.twitter.com/0C4d03PDmi — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) February 28, 2025

Trump to a reporter who asks him about Russia breaking a ceasefire: "What if a bomb drops on your head right now … Putin went through a hell of a lot with me. He went through a phony witch hunt." pic.twitter.com/7Z1IdNvMcr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2025